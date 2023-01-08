Putin's Ally Threatens Special Wartime Rules For 'Traitors' Opposing Ukraine War: 'Want Their Fatherland To Perish…Insignificant Bits Of S**t'

Former Russian President Vladimir Putin‘s ​​Deputy head of the Security Council threatened punishment for Russians who oppose the war in Ukraine.

What Happened: Dmitry Medvedev, one of the most forthright allies of Putin, warned of “special wartime rules” for “traitors” who “wish their fatherland to perish.”

“A discussion was resumed about how to deal with traitors who have gone over to the enemy and want their Fatherland to perish. Including some insignificant bits of sh*t, which until recently considered themselves to be among the so-called intellectual elite,” he wrote on Telegram.

“A serious conversation began between the bosses, how to act: ‘according to the law’ or ‘justice,'” he added.

Medvedev, dubbing Putin’s war as the “Great Patriotic War,” noted that many countries had such laws to punish people who opposed the government’s decision. “In times of war, there have always been such special rules. And quiet groups of impeccably inconspicuous people who effectively perform them,” he said.

Meanwhile, Russia on Sunday said its army conducted a “retaliatory strike” in Ukraine’s Kramatorsk to avenge the deaths of 89 Russian troops killed in Makiivka. The Russian defense ministry claimed in a statement that “more than 600 Ukrainian servicemen were killed.”

