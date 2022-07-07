ñol

Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursue Prosecution Of Russia In War Court

by Shanthi Rexaline, Benzinga Editor
July 7, 2022 7:05 AM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Medvedev warns U.S. against pushing for prosecuting Russia for war crimes
  • Punishing Russia endangers the very existence of mankind
A top Russian diplomat Wednesday warned the U.S. against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court.

'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.

Medvedev, President Vladimir Putin's trusted aide, also pulled up the U.S. for its uncalled-for actions in spreading "chaos and destruction across the world."

The official alleged U.S., in the past, has engaged in war and violence and yet not been subjected to international scrutiny of its actions.

Medvedev reportedly said on his Telegram channel that U.S. was engaged in a series of bloody wars right from the times of subjugation of native Indians to the nuclear bombing of Japan during World War II to the war in Vietnam. No such tribunal was constituted to condemn the actions of the U.S., he added.

The Putin aide alleged it is the way of the U.S. to steer clear of any trial itself but jump on to judge others.

"It won't work with Russia, they know it well," Medvedev concluded. "That's why the rotten dogs of war are barking in such a disgusting way."

He also seemed to issue a veiled threat by suggesting that attempts to punish a country with the biggest nuclear capabilities create a threat to the existence of mankind.

Why It Matters: Russia commenced unilateral aggression on Ukraine in late February and the war has since raged unabated. Recently, Russia claimed to have taken possession of the Luhansk region and has reportedly made strong inroads into Donetsk, all in eastern Ukraine.

Reports suggest Russia has also suffered severe casualties, with an official estimate suggesting 30,000 Russians have lost their lives due to the Ukraine war so far.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

