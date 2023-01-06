Crocs, Lamb Weston And These 3 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The Nasdaq Composite dropped around 150 points on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Moody's

Moody's Corporation Director Raymond W McDaniel sold a total of 7,500 shares at an average price of $274.88. The insider received around $2.06 million from selling those shares. What’s Happening: Morgan Stanley maintained Moody's with an Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $294 to $293.

Morgan Stanley maintained Moody's with an Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $294 to $293. What Moody's Does: Moody's, along with S&P Ratings, is a leading provider of credit ratings on fixed income securities.

Dropbox

CFO Timothy Regan sold a total of 2,000 shares at an average price of $22.56. The insider received around $45.12 thousand as a result of the transaction. What’s Happening: Jefferies downgraded Dropbox from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $28 to $25.

Jefferies downgraded Dropbox from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $28 to $25. What Dropbox Does: Dropbox is a leading provider of cloud-storage and content collaboration tools with an emphasis on individuals and SMB.

United Therapeutics

EVP and General Counsel Paul Mahon sold a total of 12,000 shares at an average price of $197.04. The insider received around $2.36 million from selling those shares. What’s Happening: UBS initiated coverage on United Therapeutics with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $320.

UBS initiated coverage on United Therapeutics with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $320. What United Therapeutics Does: United Therapeutics specializes in drug development for pulmonary arterial hypertension, a rare and progressive disease marked by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries of the lungs.

Lamb Weston Holdings

SVP, Gen Counsel Eryk J Spytek sold a total of 19,080 shares at an average price of $88.22. The insider received around $1.68 million from selling those shares. What’s Happening: Lamb Weston reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and raised FY23 guidance above estimates.

Lamb Weston reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and raised FY23 guidance above estimates. What Lamb Weston Does: Lamb Weston is the world's second-largest producer of branded and private-label frozen potato products, such as French fries, sweet potato fries, tater tots, diced potatoes, mashed potatoes, hash browns, and chips.

