Microsoft Nears Workers' Union Debut In US

employees voted to mark the debut of the software company's labor union in the U.S. The group comprises about 300 quality-assurance testers in Microsoft's ZeniMax unit, the Communications Workers of America, which is representing it, said the Wall Street Journal reports.

In June, Microsoft disclosed its acceptance of labor unions.

lest the deal held good. Microsoft announced plans to buy Activision a year ago for $75 billion. "Microsoft has lived up to its commitment to its workers and let them decide for themselves whether they want a union," CWA President Chris Shelton said.

contested workers' unionization efforts. Other big companies where new groups of workers jumped the unionization bandwagon included Apple Inc AAPL , Starbucks Corp SBUX , Trader Joe's, Recreational Equipment Inc and Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc CMG .

MSFT shares traded lower by 2.66% at $233.20 premarket on the last check Wednesday. Photo via Pixabay

