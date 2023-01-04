Microsoft Nears Workers' Union Debut In US

- A group of Microsoft Corp MSFT employees voted to mark the debut of the software company's labor union in the U.S.
- The group comprises about 300 quality-assurance testers in Microsoft's ZeniMax unit, the Communications Workers of America, which is representing it, said the Wall Street Journal reports.
- In June, Microsoft disclosed its acceptance of labor unions.
- Microsoft also agreed to support workers' unionization at Activision Blizzard, Inc ATVI lest the deal held good. Microsoft announced plans to buy Activision a year ago for $75 billion.
- "Microsoft has lived up to its commitment to its workers and let them decide for themselves whether they want a union," CWA President Chris Shelton said.
- Contrastingly, Amazon.com Inc AMZN contested workers' unionization efforts.
- Other big companies where new groups of workers jumped the unionization bandwagon included Apple Inc AAPL, Starbucks Corp SBUX, Trader Joe's, Recreational Equipment Inc and Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc CMG.
- Price Action: MSFT shares traded lower by 2.66% at $233.20 premarket on the last check Wednesday.
- Photo via Pixabay
