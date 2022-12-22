MillerKnoll, Cleveland-Cliffs And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping over 400 points on Thursday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. APE jumped 77% to $1.21. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC announced an equity capital raise and a debt for equity exchange. The company also proposed a vote to convert AMC Preferred Equity Units into common shares and enact a reverse stock split.

Alvotech ALVO rose 25.8% to $10.44 after the company issued an update on U.S. regulatory status of AVT02, the company's proposed high-concentration, interchangeable biosimilar to Humira.

Gogoro Inc. GGR climbed 10.4% to $3.72.

Youdao, Inc. DAO gained 10% to $6.36.

MillerKnoll, Inc. MLKN surged 9.5% to $20.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. CLF gained 8.8% to $16.48 after the company said it expects to achieve higher fixed prices for steel in 2023.

Icosavax, Inc. ICVX rose 8.3% to $9.39.

Design Therapeutics, Inc. DSGN gained 7% to $9.09.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. ATXS rose 6.8% to $13.73. Astria Therapeutics Director Joseph Edelman acquired a total of 908,265 shares at an average price of $11.01.

