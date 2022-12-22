ñol

MillerKnoll, Cleveland-Cliffs And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
December 22, 2022 10:57 AM | 1 min read

U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping over 400 points on Thursday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. APE jumped 77% to $1.21. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC announced an equity capital raise and a debt for equity exchange. The company also proposed a vote to convert AMC Preferred Equity Units into common shares and enact a reverse stock split.
  • Alvotech ALVO rose 25.8% to $10.44 after the company issued an update on U.S. regulatory status of AVT02, the company’s proposed high-concentration, interchangeable biosimilar to Humira.
  • Gogoro Inc. GGR climbed 10.4% to $3.72.
  • Youdao, Inc. DAO gained 10% to $6.36.
  • MillerKnoll, Inc. MLKN surged 9.5% to $20.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. CLF gained 8.8% to $16.48 after the company said it expects to achieve higher fixed prices for steel in 2023.
  • Icosavax, Inc. ICVX rose 8.3% to $9.39.
  • Design Therapeutics, Inc. DSGN gained 7% to $9.09.
  • Astria Therapeutics, Inc. ATXS rose 6.8% to $13.73. Astria Therapeutics Director Joseph Edelman acquired a total of 908,265 shares at an average price of $11.01.

