Ethereum Falls But Remains Above This Key Level; Neutrino USD, Dogecoin Among Top Gainers

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
December 22, 2022 9:54 AM | 1 min read

Bitcoin BTC/USD recorded losses, with prices for the most valued cryptocurrency in the world trading around the $16,700 level on Thursday.

Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded lower, but remained above the key $1,200 mark on Thursday.

Neutrino USD USDN/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while ImmutableX IMX/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $804.26 billion, recording a 24-hour decline of 0.9%. BTC was trading lower by 1% at $16,698, while ETH fell by around 1.1% to $1,201 on Thursday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:


Gainers

  • Neutrino USD USDN/USD

Price: $0.5567
24-hour gain: 10.5%

  • Dogecoin DOGE/USD

Price: $0.07574
24-hour gain: 3.2%

  • Terra Classic LUNC/USD

Price: $0.0001331
24-hour gain: 2.6%

  • Huobi Token HT/USD

Price: $5.39
24-hour gain: 2.3%

  • Nexo NEXO/USD

Price: $0.6561
24-hour gain: 2.1%


Losers

  • ImmutableX IMX/USD

Price: $0.4315
24-hour drop: 6.1%

  • Toncoin TON/USD

Price: $2.41
24-hour drop: 5.5%

  • Lido DAO LDO/USD

Price: $0.89
24-hour drop: 5.5%

  • Algorand ALGO/USD

Price: $0.1692
24-hour drop: 5.3%

  • Zcash ZEC/USD

Price: $40.00
24-hour drop: 5.2%

