Ethereum Falls But Remains Above This Key Level; Neutrino USD, Dogecoin Among Top Gainers

Bitcoin BTC/USD recorded losses, with prices for the most valued cryptocurrency in the world trading around the $16,700 level on Thursday.
Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded lower, but remained above the key $1,200 mark on Thursday.
Neutrino USD USDN/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while ImmutableX IMX/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $804.26 billion, recording a 24-hour decline of 0.9%. BTC was trading lower by 1% at $16,698, while ETH fell by around 1.1% to $1,201 on Thursday.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
- Neutrino USD USDN/USD
Price: $0.5567
24-hour gain: 10.5%
- Dogecoin DOGE/USD
Price: $0.07574
24-hour gain: 3.2%
- Terra Classic LUNC/USD
Price: $0.0001331
24-hour gain: 2.6%
- Huobi Token HT/USD
Price: $5.39
24-hour gain: 2.3%
- Nexo NEXO/USD
Price: $0.6561
24-hour gain: 2.1%
Losers
- ImmutableX IMX/USD
Price: $0.4315
24-hour drop: 6.1%
- Toncoin TON/USD
Price: $2.41
24-hour drop: 5.5%
- Lido DAO LDO/USD
Price: $0.89
24-hour drop: 5.5%
- Algorand ALGO/USD
Price: $0.1692
24-hour drop: 5.3%
- Zcash ZEC/USD
Price: $40.00
24-hour drop: 5.2%
