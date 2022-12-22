Ethereum Falls But Remains Above This Key Level; Neutrino USD, Dogecoin Among Top Gainers

Bitcoin BTC/USD recorded losses, with prices for the most valued cryptocurrency in the world trading around the $16,700 level on Thursday.

Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded lower, but remained above the key $1,200 mark on Thursday.

Neutrino USD USDN/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while ImmutableX IMX/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $804.26 billion, recording a 24-hour decline of 0.9%. BTC was trading lower by 1% at $16,698, while ETH fell by around 1.1% to $1,201 on Thursday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:



Gainers

Neutrino USD USDN/USD

Price: $0.5567

24-hour gain: 10.5%

Dogecoin DOGE/USD

Price: $0.07574

24-hour gain: 3.2%

Terra Classic LUNC/USD

Price: $0.0001331

24-hour gain: 2.6%

Huobi Token HT/USD

Price: $5.39

24-hour gain: 2.3%

Nexo NEXO/USD

Price: $0.6561

24-hour gain: 2.1%



Losers

ImmutableX IMX/USD

Price: $0.4315

24-hour drop: 6.1%

Toncoin TON/USD

Price: $2.41

24-hour drop: 5.5%

Lido DAO LDO/USD

Price: $0.89

24-hour drop: 5.5%

Algorand ALGO/USD

Price: $0.1692

24-hour drop: 5.3%

Zcash ZEC/USD

Price: $40.00

24-hour drop: 5.2%

