Investment Bankers Brace For Lower Compensation Amid Lower Deal Making Activity

- 2022 was not a good year for investment banking, as a slump in deals led to declines in fees and revenues at all major institutions.
- Due to the challenging economic environment, several Wall Street banks resorted to cutting jobs to manage costs.
- Recruiters expect year-end bonuses for bankers in New York and London to be 30% to 50% lower, while some may receive none.
- This year, the pace of mergers and acquisitions and stock offerings slowed significantly as debt financing markets collapsed and stock market volatility hurt valuations.
- For U.S. managing directors at Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS, compensation for 2022 might fall 40% - 45% on average, Reuters reported citing data by Sheffield Haworth, a recruitment firm for top executives.
- At rival banks, including Morgan Stanley MS, JPMorgan Chase & Co's JPM, Citigroup Inc C, and Bank of America Corp BAC, the average pay for senior bankers is expected to fall between 30% - 40%.
