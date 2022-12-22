ñol

Investment Bankers Brace For Lower Compensation Amid Lower Deal Making Activity

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
December 22, 2022 8:50 AM | 1 min read
  • 2022 was not a good year for investment banking, as a slump in deals led to declines in fees and revenues at all major institutions.
  • Due to the challenging economic environment, several Wall Street banks resorted to cutting jobs to manage costs.
  • Recruiters expect year-end bonuses for bankers in New York and London to be 30% to 50% lower, while some may receive none.
  • This year, the pace of mergers and acquisitions and stock offerings slowed significantly as debt financing markets collapsed and stock market volatility hurt valuations. 
  • For U.S. managing directors at Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS, compensation for 2022 might fall 40% - 45% on average, Reuters reported citing data by Sheffield Haworth, a recruitment firm for top executives.
  • At rival banks, including Morgan Stanley MSJPMorgan Chase & Co's JPMCitigroup Inc C, and Bank of America Corp BAC, the average pay for senior bankers is expected to fall between 30% - 40%.

