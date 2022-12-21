Ukraine's Zelenskyy Draws Standing Ovation From US Congress After Historic Speech For Unity

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Congress on Wednesday and was cheered with standing ovations throughout his almost 25-minute address.

What Happened: Zelenskyy called for bipartisanship in his address to Congress, delivered in English. He said while Russia could stop its aggression, Congress could help Ukraine achieve victory.

It will be “naive” to wait for steps toward peace from Russia, said Zelenskyy. “When Russia cannot reach our cities, it tries to destroy them with missile attacks.”

“Russia found an ally in its genocidal policy in Iran,” said Zelenskyy. "One terrorist has found another.”

“Ukraine never asked American soldiers to fight on our land," the Ukrainian president said, adding that his soldiers were capable of operating U.S. equipment.

'Not Charity:' Zelenskyy thanked Congress for financial packages that had been given and ones yet to be approved. He said the money was not charity but an investment in global security.

Zelenskyy brought up the lack of electricity in Ukraine, due to the Russian attacks, and told the joint session of the Congress that his countrymen would be celebrating Christmas in candlelight.

The president also gave Congress a battle flag in a symbolic gesture. He was given a U.S. standard in return by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. She said the flag was flown on the capitol in honor of Zelenskyy’s visit.

