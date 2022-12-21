Zelenskyy, Biden Stand Together On White House Steps: 'Important For American People, And For World To Hear...'

President Joe Biden stood with Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on Wednesday and said it was important for the American people and the world to hear directly from the Ukrainian leader.

What Happened: Zelenskyy made his first wartime visit to the United States ahead of the Republicans taking control of the House on Jan. 3, reported Reuters.

“As we head into the New Year, it's important for the American people, and for the world, to hear directly from you Mr. President about Ukraine's fight and the need to continue to stand together through 2023,” said Biden.

"The United States will stand up for our shared values, the values of freedom," said Zelenskyy.

The Ukrainian leader was dressed in his characteristic olive pants and sweater. He’s due to address a joint session of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives and meet leaders of both major parties, according to the report.

Why It Matters: The U.S. has given Ukraine $50 billion in assistance as Kyiv battles Moscow in Europe’s largest conflict since World War Two, noted Reuters.

On Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. would provide Ukraine with another $1.85 billion in military aid, including a Patriot air defense system, according to Reuters.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who has emerged as a frontrunner to be the next speaker of the House has said there would be no “blank check” for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy has called on the U.S. to maintain “unwavering unity” until “peace is restored.”

