The People Have Spoken: Snoop Dogg, Not Elon Musk, Should Sit On The Twitter Throne

Twitter users appear to be significantly more eager to have rapper Snoop Dogg "run" the social media platform than the company’s current CEO, Elon Musk, if recent polls are anything to go by.

What Happened: On Monday, the rapper conducted a poll on Twitter, asking his 20.8 million followers if he should run the social media platform. And, guess what — his poll was receiving far more positive responses than the one conducted earlier by Musk.

At the time of writing, with 12 hours still left for the rapper's poll to get over, about 81.5% had voted “yes,” with just 18.5% saying “no.”

Why It's Important: Snoop Dogg, it seems, isn't the only one interested in being Twitter's new CEO.

Greg, a legendary meme Twitter handle, also sent his regards to Musk via a tweet, saying don't hesitate to reach out while choosing the new CEO.

Edward Snowden, a former intelligence contractor who became famous in 2013 for leaking classified information from the National Security Agency, also stated his interest in being Twitter CEO, adding that he was willing to accept payment in Bitcoin.

