Even Being Pro Elon Musk Doesn't Keep You Safe? Twitter Temporarily Suspends Paul Graham's Account Over Mastodon Link

Elon Musk's Twitter temporarily suspended Paul Graham's account for violating a new policy — but now the policy itself has been removed.

What Happened: Musk's long-time supporter and widely-renowned venture capitalist Graham's account was suspended. The suspension was followed by his tweet saying, "I give up," and "link to my new Mastodon profile" while sharing a new Twitter policy that prohibits users from linking to competing social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Post and Nostr.

However, in less than 24 hours, Graham's account was reinstated. Meanwhile, the new Twitter' Promotion of alternative social media platforms policy' page "does not exist" any longer.

After getting resurrected on Twitter, Graham took a dig at Musk's chaotic journey as Twitter's head.

The recent suspension may have created a rift between the two moguls considering Graham previously defended Musk's capability of being able to handle Twitter.

Why It's Important: The decision to remove the new Twitter policy might have something to do with the ongoing poll being conducted by Twitter Safety regarding Twitter's policy about promoting alternative social media platforms.

At the time of writing, 22 hours were left for the poll to conclude, but it appears Twitter has taken a hint from the large consensus that seems to have denied this new development. The policy page is gone.

