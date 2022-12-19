No Quits? Elon Musk Says Twitter Will Restrict Voting In Policy Polls To Just Blue Subscribers

Elon Musk recently conducted a poll on Sunday in which he asked his followers if he should step down, and the result was that a majority voted “Yes.” Now the Twitter CEO wants to change how users vote on platform policy.

What Happened: Musk agreed with a user of the platform that only certain types of Twitter users should be allowed to vote on policy polls.

The entrepreneur said “good point” and that “Twitter will make that change” to a user who said “Blue subscribers should be the only ones that can vote in policy-related polls. We actually have skin in the game.”

Earlier CEO of the now defunct file-sharing network Megaupload, Kim Dotcom, told musk that it was “unwise” to run a poll when he was the “deep state enemy #1.”

“I’m hoping that Elon did this poll as a honeypot to catch all the deep state bots. The dataset for this poll will contain most of them. Some good data-mining and he could kill them all in one go,” said Dotcom.

Musk replied “interesting” to the suggestion made by Dotcom.

Why It Matters: At the end of Musk’s poll, 57.5% of 17.4 million voters wanted Musk to step down while 42.5% wanted him to stay on.

While Musk is poised to step down, he’s said that there is “no successor” to the post of Twitter chief executive.

Even so, Musk’s stepping down has been construed as a “major positive” for shares of Tesla Inc TSLA. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said on the implications, “Twitter overhang would be significantly reduced clearly in our opinion.”

