Elon Musk Drops Latest Supplement To 'Twitter Files' Showing Internal Angst Over FBI Requests

Elon Musk has shared the latest supplement of the so-called “Twitter Files” with his followers on the platform.

What Happened: The Twitter CEO said, “Elvis is in the building” while retweeting the supplement shared by journalist Matt Taibbi on Sunday.

Elvis is a reference to U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation agent Elvis Chan. The official interacted with Twitter’s former head of trust and safety Yoel Roth.

Taibbi revealed that Chan told Roth to expect written questions from the Foreign Intelligence Task Force (FITF) — the inter-agency group that deals with cyber threats.

The authors of the questionnaire appeared “displeased” with Twitter for implying in an industry briefing that it had not “observed much recent activity from official propaganda actors on your platform,” according to the journalist.

Why It Matters: Roth circulated the questions from the task force within the company and complained that he was “frankly perplexed by the requests here, which seem more like something we'd get from a congressional committee than the Bureau.”

The task force had wanted to know how Twitter came to its “unpopular conclusion” and included a bibliography of public sources pointing to the “prevalence of foreign threats,” said Taibbi.

The former Twitter executive suggested they “get on the phone with Elvis ASAP” to straighten out Twitter’s position.

Roth was forced to flee his home amid a rise in Musk’s campaign directed at home, reported CNN. The former executive faced attacks and threats of violence arising from an earlier release of Twitter Files which showed him working on sensitive issues such as a ban on Donald Trump’s account.

Musk also appeared to give his nod to a Tweet that baselessly accused Roth of having sympathies for pedophilia, according to the report.

