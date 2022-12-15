iPhone's Emergency SOS Via Satellite Feature Helps Rescue 2 People Stranded 300 Feet In Remote California Canyon

A feature in Apple Inc.’s AAPL iPhone 14 is credited with helping a rescue team find two people stranded 300 feet in a remote canyon with zero cell service in the Angeles National Forest.

What Happened: Crescenta Valley station received an Apple's Emergency SOS Via Satellite alert about a vehicle accident in the Angeles National Forest. A car with two passengers had gone off the side of the road and into a canyon.

See Also: How To Buy Apple (AAPL) Shares

The male and female passengers, both in their 20s, were rescued and just had mild to moderate injuries.

A Twitter thread by the Montrose Search and Rescue Team described the entire mission.

Why It’s Important: This isn’t the first time Apple’s new Emergency SOS via Satellite feature or other Apple products contributed to saving someone’s life.

In the first week of December, a man stranded in a remote area of Alaska used his iPhone 14 to contact emergency services.

Last month, Apple Watch Series 7 saved the life of a 17-year-old teenager from India who fell into a 150-foot valley.

Available on iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, the Emergency SOS via satellite feature allows users to send SOS to emergency services in the absence of cellular and WiFi coverage.

Read Next: Strike Three! Apple Prompts YouTube To Remove Fan Channel Filled With Rare, Decades-Old WWDC Videos