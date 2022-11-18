Tim Cook Reacts As Apple Watch Saves Life Of Indian Teen Who Fell Into 150-Feet Valley

Apple Inc.’s AAPL Watch Series 7 has worked as a miracle to save a teenager’s life in India after he slipped 130 to 150 feet into a valley.

What Happened: Smit Metha, a 17-year-old teenager from India, was on a hike when he slipped and fell into a valley and misplaced his iPhone. He then used his Apple Watch to contact family and friends.

After going through the entire ordeal, Metha emailed Apple CEO Tim Cook, saying, “Apple Watch came to my rescue.”

To Metha's surprise, Cook said “thanks” for sharing the story.

Metha is from the Indian state of Maharashtra and is preparing to attend medical college. He went Lonavala — a hill station around 50 miles from Mumbai — for a hike on a rainy day with three other friends. On their way back, Metha slipped about 150 feet into the valley, reported The Times of India.

Metha was saved by a tree and stone but broke his ankles and was in a lot of agony. He also realized his iPhone 13 was missing — it was in a friend’s backpack. He then used his Apple Watch Series 7 to contact family and friends.

Metha’s friends and some good samaritans managed to bring him up. He went through a prolonged rehabilitation and was bound to a wheelchair for some time. Metha still relies on a walking stick, the report stated.

