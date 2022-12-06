Tesla Bear Michael Burry Won't Delete His Tweets From Now On: 'Elon Has My Trust'

‘Big Short’ fame investor and noted Tesla bear Michael Burry said Twitter CEO Elon Musk has his trust for now.

What Happened: Referring to his practice of deleting his tweets shortly after they are posted, Burry said, “Ok I will not delete going forward. Elon has my trust. For now.”

At the time of writing, two of Burry’s tweets remained undeleted on his profile. Including an official music video from Machine Head of their single “Darkness Within.”

Burry shared the song by posting, “Solemn hymns for solemn times.”

Why It Matters: In 2021, Burry deleted his Twitter account following an online spat with Musk regarding the latter’s sale of Tesla Inc TSLA shares. The investor has a history of deleting his account and his tweets.

Burry lost his verified status on Twitter this year in April. He noted in a since-deleted post that the last post he made while holding the blue tick was about how Musk buying a controlling stake in Twitter would be good for America.

Musk responded by saying, “You will get it back, even though you shorted Tesla, you bastard.”

