Elon Musk-Tim Cook Spat Not Over? iPhone Users May End Up Paying More Than $8 For Twitter Blue

Elon Musk's Twitter is reportedly planning to increase the price of Twitter Blue for Apple Inc AAPL users.

What Happened: Some Twitter employees have been informed that the platform is planning to increase the pricing of Twitter Blue Subscription for iPhone users, according to a person familiar with the matter, reported The Information.

If users pay for the subscription through the web, they'll have to pay $7 for a Twitter Blue subscription. Similarly, people using the Twitter app for iPhone will have to pay $11, said the person briefed on the plans.

The Twitter Blue subscription is currently kept at an $8 monthly premium. It was earlier reported that its rollout is on schedule but only on Apple's iOS platform at launch.

Why It's Important: Twitter's plan to change the pricing is likely a reflection of the 30% cut Apple takes on revenues from apps for iOS.

It is somewhat familiar with what Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman predicted last week: if it comes to an "all-out war" with Apple, the microblogging site will struggle to survive.

Last Month, Musk lashed out at Apple in a tweetstorm, saying Apple threatened to ban Twitter from the App Store. He later retracted and stated that Tim Cook made it clear that Apple had never considered removing Twitter from the App Store.

