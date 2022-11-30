After Elon Musk's Tirade, Mark Zuckerberg Slams Apple Over App Store Rules: 'Don't Think That's Sustainable'

Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg unleashed an attack on Apple Inc AAPL at the New York Times DealBook summit on Wednesday.

What Happened: Zuckerberg said Apple has “singled themselves out as the only company that is trying to control unilaterally what apps get on a device,” reported CNBC.

“I don’t think that’s a sustainable or good place to be,” said the CEO of the company that owns Facebook and Instagram.

Zuckerberg reportedly drew a contrast between Apple and rival Google, owned by Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL, and said the latter lets users sideload applications and have other app stores “work directly with phone manufacturers."

“That’s also been our commitment in how we built up our VR and what we plan to do with our AR headsets,” said Zuckerberg.

Why It Matters: Meta has earlier hit out at Apple and accused it of “undercutting others” in the digital economy. It has been hit hard by privacy changes ushered in by Apple, which has caused it to face $10 billion in headwinds.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk had also lashed out at the iPhone maker for its stance on “free speech” in America and its App store policies. However, he said on Wednesday that he "resolved the misunderstanding" after meeting Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Apple and Meta are also increasingly emerging as competitors in the hardware segment, with both companies working on "metaverse" devices.

The two also have interests in the wearables segment — particularly smart watches.

