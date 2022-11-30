NetApp, CrowdStrike And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded slightly higher this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD fell 20% to $110.40 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q4 sales guidance below analyst estimates.

fell 20% to $110.40 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q4 sales guidance below analyst estimates. NetApp, Inc. NTAP shares fell 13.5% to $62.11 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued weak FY23 guidance.

shares fell 13.5% to $62.11 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued weak FY23 guidance. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. ASPN fell 12.6% to $9.91 in pre-market trading. Aspen Aerogels reported pricing of $240 million upsized public offering of 25,263,158 shares of common stock at a price of $9.50 per share.

fell 12.6% to $9.91 in pre-market trading. Aspen Aerogels reported pricing of $240 million upsized public offering of 25,263,158 shares of common stock at a price of $9.50 per share. Arcimoto, Inc. FUV fell 9.6% to $7.40 in pre-market trading. Arcimoto recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.38 per share.

fell 9.6% to $7.40 in pre-market trading. Arcimoto recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.38 per share. SentinelOne, Inc. S dropped 6.2% to $14.49 in pre-market trading. Barclays recently maintained SentinelOne with an Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $33 to $20.

dropped 6.2% to $14.49 in pre-market trading. Barclays recently maintained SentinelOne with an Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $33 to $20. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS dropped 6.2% to $5.95 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $65 million common stock offering.

dropped 6.2% to $5.95 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $65 million common stock offering. Zscaler, Inc. ZS declined 6.1% to $126.60 in pre-market trading.

declined 6.1% to $126.60 in pre-market trading. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW dropped 3% to $165.50 in pre-market trading.

