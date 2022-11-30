ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

NetApp, CrowdStrike And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
November 30, 2022 6:22 AM | 1 min read

U.S. stock futures traded slightly higher this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

  • CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD fell 20% to $110.40 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q4 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • NetApp, Inc. NTAP shares fell 13.5% to $62.11 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued weak FY23 guidance.
  • Aspen Aerogels, Inc. ASPN fell 12.6% to $9.91 in pre-market trading. Aspen Aerogels reported pricing of $240 million upsized public offering of 25,263,158 shares of common stock at a price of $9.50 per share.
  • Arcimoto, Inc. FUV fell 9.6% to $7.40 in pre-market trading. Arcimoto recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.38 per share.
  • SentinelOne, Inc. S dropped 6.2% to $14.49 in pre-market trading. Barclays recently maintained SentinelOne with an Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $33 to $20.
  • AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS dropped 6.2% to $5.95 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $65 million common stock offering.
  • Zscaler, Inc. ZS declined 6.1% to $126.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW dropped 3% to $165.50 in pre-market trading.

Also check this out: Investor Optimism Improves Despite Nasdaq Settling Lower .

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Pre-Market MoversNewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas