Musk Says Twitter Ban On Trump Was' Grave Mistake,' Reveals Preferred 2024 Presidential Candidate

Twitter CEO Elon Musk reinstated former President Donald Trump's Twitter account last week following a platform poll asking users whether Trump's account should be restored. His account was banned following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
However, Trump said he was not interested in returning to Twitter. Instead, announcing he would stick with his own social media site, Truth Social. The platform is owned by Trump Media & Technology Group, which has a pending merger with SPAC Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC.
On Friday, one of Musk's followers, Tim Young, tweeted, "It's been a week since @elonmusk brought Trump back... and without him even tweeting once... The left can't handle it."
Musk responded by saying that he was "fine with Trump not tweeting" and argued it was important for Twitter to correct the "grave mistake" of banning his account.
I’m fine with Trump not tweeting. The important thing is that Twitter correct a grave mistake in banning his account, despite no violation of the law or terms of service.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2022
Deplatforming a sitting President undermined public trust in Twitter for half of America.
He also added that the decision to remove the sitting president from the platform "despite no violation of the law or terms of service" had undermined the public trust in Twitter.
Musk said that Trump was never his first choice for president, adding that he was a "significant supporter of Barack Obama-Joe Biden presidency and reluctantly voted for Biden over Trump."
As a reminder, I was a significant supporter of the Obama-Biden presidency and (reluctantly) voted for Biden over Trump— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 26, 2022
Musk criticized Joe Biden's presidency and wrote his preferred presidential candidate in 2024 is "someone sensible and centrist." He said he had hoped that would be the case for the Biden administration, but has been disappointed.
But freedom of speech is the bedrock of a strong democracy and must take precedence.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 26, 2022
My preference for the 2024 presidency is someone sensible and centrist. I had hoped that would the case for the Biden administration, but have been disappointed so far.
Musk revealed he would back Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for the 2024 presidential election. When asked whether he would support DeSantis in 2024, Musk replied with a simple "yes."
Yes— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 26, 2022
Earlier in June, Musk said that he had voted for a Republican for the first time in a special election, and DeSantis is his preferred candidate for the 2024 election.
DeSantis responded to Musk by saying he would "welcome support from African Americans."
Photo: Created with images from Tesla Owners Club Belgium and Gage Skidmore on flickr
