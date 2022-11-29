FedEx To Rally Over 25%? Here Are 10 Other Price Target Changes For Tuesday

- Keybanc lowered Salesforce, Inc. CRM price target from $210 to $200. . Keybanc analyst Michael Turits maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. Salesforce shares gained 0.5% to $154.45 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank raised FedEx Corporation FDX price target from $190 to $217. Deutsche Bank analyst Amit Mehrotra maintained a Buy rating on the stock. FedEx fell 2% to close at $173.21 on Monday.
- Jefferies raised the price target on Scorpio Tankers Inc. STNG from $60 to $65. Jefferies analyst Omar Nokta maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Scorpio Tankers shares fell 4.4% to close at $50.26 on Monday.
- Wells Fargo boosted NovoCure Limited NVCR price target from $74 to $89. Wells Fargo analyst Larry Biegelsen upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. NovoCure shares fell 6.6% to close at $70.06 on Monday.
- Baird raised Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI price target from $134 to $150. Baird analyst David Tarantino downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. Darden Restaurants shares fell 1.1% to close at $146.82 on Monday.
- Credit Suisse cut Evergy, Inc. EVRG price target from $61 to $57. Credit Suisse analyst Nicholas Campanella downgraded the stock from Outperform to Underperform. Evergy shares fell 1.1% to $58.06 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. cut Fusion Fuel Green PLC HTOO price target from $25 to $15. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Amit Dayal maintained the stock with a Buy rating. Fusion Fuel Green shares gained 5.2% to close at $4.88 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley slashed CinCor Pharma, Inc. CINC price target from $60 to $22. Morgan Stanley analyst Jeffrey Hung downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. CinCor Pharma shares fell 1.1% to $13.95 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink boosted Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. AXSM price target from $65 to $85. SVB Leerink analyst Marc Goodman maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. Axsome Therapeutics shares fell 3% to $72.51 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan slashed PagSeguro Digital Ltd. PAGS price target from $16 to $12. JP Morgan analyst Domingos Falavina downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. PagSeguro Digital shares fell 0.8% to $9.97 in pre-market trading.
- Macquarie raised Pinduoduo Inc. PDD price target from $104 to $122. Macquarie analyst Ellie Jiang maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. Pinduoduo shares gained 5.8% to $78.32 in pre-market trading.
