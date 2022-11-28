ñol

Few Hours Left: Take Advantage Of These Amazing Streaming Deals Before Cyber Monday Is Over

by Ananya Gairola, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 28, 2022 6:30 AM | 1 min read
If you missed out on taking advantage of Thanksgiving and Black Friday sales on streaming and listening platforms' subscription deals, buckle up — because Cyber Monday sales are still going on.

What Happened: Here are some exciting deals on streaming platforms like Hulu and Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.'s WBD Discovery Plus and HBO Max

Hulu: New and returning subscribers, get Hulu ad-tier 12-month subscription at just $1.99. The rate will return to its standard $7.99 monthly premium after the end of the promotional term. 

Discovery Plus: Save $12 by opting for Discover Plus Ad-Lite and pay only $0.99 for three months. The plan is usually priced at $4.99/month

HBO Max: Pay a $1.99 monthly subscription for three months for HBO Max's ad-supported tier. Users will have to pay the usual $9.99 after the designated period ends. 

Paramount+Premium: Users just need to pay $49.99 for the first year to avail of Paramount Network's PARA premium plan, according to Mashable. 

Why It's Important: Earlier this year, popular streaming platforms like Netflix Inc. NFLX, Amazon.com AMZN and Walt Disney Co's DIS Disney+  increased their subscription rates. So, not all users were happy with the changes considering these rates can significantly affect their pockets. 

