Few Hours Left: Take Advantage Of These Amazing Streaming Deals Before Cyber Monday Is Over

If you missed out on taking advantage of Thanksgiving and Black Friday sales on streaming and listening platforms' subscription deals, buckle up — because Cyber Monday sales are still going on.

What Happened: Here are some exciting deals on streaming platforms like Hulu and Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.'s WBD Discovery Plus and HBO Max:

Hulu: New and returning subscribers, get Hulu ad-tier 12-month subscription at just $1.99. The rate will return to its standard $7.99 monthly premium after the end of the promotional term.

Discovery Plus: Save $12 by opting for Discover Plus Ad-Lite and pay only $0.99 for three months. The plan is usually priced at $4.99/month.

HBO Max: Pay a $1.99 monthly subscription for three months for HBO Max's ad-supported tier. Users will have to pay the usual $9.99 after the designated period ends.

Paramount+Premium: Users just need to pay $49.99 for the first year to avail of Paramount Network's PARA premium plan, according to Mashable.

Why It's Important: Earlier this year, popular streaming platforms like Netflix Inc. NFLX, Amazon.com AMZN and Walt Disney Co's DIS Disney+ increased their subscription rates. So, not all users were happy with the changes considering these rates can significantly affect their pockets.

