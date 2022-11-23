Apple Black Friday Sale Almost Here: Get Up To $250 Gift Cards On Buying iPhone, iPad, Watch, Mac

Apple Inc. AAPL has rolled out its Black Friday 2022 deals on iPhones, AirPods, Smartwatches and more — here are all the details.

What Happened: The Apple Black Friday sale will run from Nov. 25 to 28. The Cupertino-based tech giant has included almost all major devices.

iPhone: Users can get a $50 gift card on buying iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12 or iPhone SE.

AirPods: Get up to a $75 Apple Gift Card on purchasing AirPods Pro (2nd generation), AirPods (2nd generation), AirPods (3rd generation) with Lightning Charging Case, or AirPods Max.

Apple Watch: Buy Apple Watch SE and get a $50 gift card.

iPad: Purchase iPad Air, iPad or iPad mini and get a $50 Apple Gift Card.

Mac: Get up to a $250 gift card with MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini or iMac.

Accessories: Buy Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro or iPad Air, Smart Keyboard Folio, Apple Pencil (2nd generation) or MagSafe Duo Charger and get a gift card of up to $50.

Beats: Get a gift card of up to $50 on buying Studio3 Wireless, Solo3 Wireless, Powerbeats Pro, Beats Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds or Beats Flex.

Users can also save by trading their current device on select products.

While the aforementioned products are available during the sale, users won’t get any offers on iPhone 14 models. Similarly, there will be no gift card accompanying Apple Watch Ultra, Watch Series 8, Apple TV 4K, iPad Pro and Mac Studio, reported Apple Insider.

