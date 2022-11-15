Apple Offers Rare Discount On MacBooks To Boost Holiday Quarter Sales: Are You Eligible?

Apple Inc. AAPL is trying to amp up its MacBook sales with a rare promotional deal for small businesses.

What Happened: Apple is offering a discount of as much as 10% off its 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with M1-based chips, according to businesses and Apple retail employees, reported Bloomberg.

Businesses that purchase five to 24 MacBook Pros in any combination of screen sizes and configuration will be entitled to an 8% discount. Bulk purchases of 25 units and more will avail of a 10% off. The deal runs through Dec. 24.

Apple described the new promotion as a “very special Mac campaign” in its marketing material. The company’s sales employees have started reaching out to businesses with prior relationships with the Tim Cook-led company.

Why It’s Important: This step is a rare instance for the Cupertino, California-based tech giant. It suggests that the company is making extra efforts to cope with the sales slowdown during the holiday season, the report noted.

Last month, Apple said its holiday quarter would witness slower growth than the previous period because Mac revenue is declining “substantially.”

The new avant-garde MacBook Pro launched in the year-ago quarter, and no such product is debuting during this year’s holiday season – this rare promotional deal may be Apple’s best shot.

Apple’s expectations are already tempered by supply hindrances. The company warned that COVID-19 lockdowns in China would reduce shipments for iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

