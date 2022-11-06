Apple Says China's 'iPhone City' Facility Hit By COVID-19 Curbs — Sees Lower iPhone 14 Pro, Max Shipments

Apple Inc AAPL says COVID-19 restrictions in China have impacted its main iPhone 14 Pro and Max assembly facility in Henan province.

What Happened: The Tim Cook-led tech giant said in a statement, seen by Benzinga, that its assembly facility in Zhengzhou is “currently operating at significantly reduced capacity.”

“As we have done throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we are prioritizing the health and safety of the workers in our supply chain,” said Apple.

The company said it is seeing a “strong demand” for both the models but now expects “lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments” than what it previously anticipated and customers will “experience longer wait times to receive their new products.”

“We are working closely with our supplier to return to normal production levels while ensuring the health and safety of every worker.”

Apple did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

Why It Matters: It was previously reported that China had ordered the world’s largest iPhone assembly plant to enter a seven-day lockdown due to rising COVID-19 concerns.

According to a prior report, Zhengzhou, popularly known as ‘iPhone City,’ reported hundreds of COVID-19 cases. A small outbreak also impacted it.

Xi Jinping's return as China's president has also spurred concerns that the country’s “Zero COVID” policy could remain in place.

Price Action: On Friday, Apple shares closed 0.4% lower at $138.38 in the regular session, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

