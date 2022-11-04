Concerned Over Xi Jinping's Return To Power, Tiger Global Pauses China Equity Investments: WSJ

Tiger Global Management, a long-time China investor, has reportedly paused investing in China equities as the company re-examines its exposure to the country following Xi Jinping’s historic re-election for a third term, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Geopolitical Tensions: Tiger executives, including founder Charles “Chase” Coleman, have told others that President Xi’s re-election and his selection of loyalists for the Communist Party’s leadership could lead to a rise in geopolitical tensions and the country’s Zero-COVID policy may continue, the report, said citing sources.

Tiger had been reducing its exposure to Chinese stocks, concentrating on a smaller set of companies it understood well and believed in, the report said citing people familiar with the move. High valuations in early 2021 were also a reason, it added.

The company further reduced its hedge fund’s China exposure to the mid-single digits moving into the Communist Party congress, the report said. After the sell-off in Chinese equities, Tiger refrained from buying into stocks, as executives told their clients they are looking into opportunities in India and the South Pacific, the report said.

China Bets: Tiger minted billions by investing in China-focused versions of U.S. internet firms. One of Tiger’s first investments was in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. BABA, which came out with its IPO in 2014. The company’s most successful bet in China was a $200 million investment in JD.com Inc JD, according to the report which added that Tiger also bet in Didi Global Inc. DIDIY.

