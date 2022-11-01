Musk Reacts To Questions Over Trump's Return On Twitter As Mexico President Urges To 'Repair Damage'

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter has made the chorus demanding Donald Trump's return to the platform louder with Mexico's president joining in on Monday.

What Happened: President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said at a news conference that Musk should "repair the damage done by the cancellation of President Trump's account," reported Reuters.

The Mexican leader reportedly also asked Musk to free Twitter from what he called "conservative control."

Musk's take on the topic was evident on the platform as well. The entrepreneur said that if he "had a dollar for every time someone asked me if Trump is coming back on this platform, Twitter would be minting money!"

See Also: Best Tech Stocks This Week

Why It Matters: In May, Musk had said he would "reverse the permanent ban" on Trump ad said it was "not correct" to ban the former president.

Musk's stance at the time had received support from Twitter's founder Jack Dorsey, who said the ban on Trump was a business decision and "it shouldn't have been."

Meanwhile, Trump has hailed Musk's Twitter takeover and said the social media website was now in "sane hands."

Read Next: It's Official: Elon Musk Is Twitter's New CEO