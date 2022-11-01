ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Fintech
News
Podcast
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Future of Crypto
Cannabis
Cannabis Conference
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Premium
My Stocks
Tools
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Musk Reacts To Questions Over Trump's Return On Twitter As Mexico President Urges To 'Repair Damage'

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Editor 
November 1, 2022 9:54 AM | 1 min read
Musk Reacts To Questions Over Trump's Return On Twitter As Mexico President Urges To 'Repair Damage'

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter has made the chorus demanding Donald Trump's return to the platform louder with Mexico's president joining in on Monday.

What Happened: President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said at a news conference that Musk should "repair the damage done by the cancellation of President Trump's account," reported Reuters.

The Mexican leader reportedly also asked Musk to free Twitter from what he called "conservative control."

Musk's take on the topic was evident on the platform as well. The entrepreneur said that if he "had a dollar for every time someone asked me if Trump is coming back on this platform, Twitter would be minting money!"

https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1587129795732770824?s=20&t=x2m6jSiDFhcL_NhCVcFNCw

See Also: Best Tech Stocks This Week

Why It Matters: In May, Musk had said he would "reverse the permanent ban" on Trump ad said it was "not correct" to ban the former president.

Musk's stance at the time had received support from Twitter's founder Jack Dorsey, who said the ban on Trump was a business decision and "it shouldn't have been."

Meanwhile, Trump has hailed Musk's Twitter takeover and said the social media website was now in "sane hands."

Read Next: It's Official: Elon Musk Is Twitter's New CEO

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Andres Manuel Lopez ObradorDonald TrumpElon MusktwitterNewsSocial MediaPoliticsTop StoriesTechMediaGeneral