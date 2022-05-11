Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey Backs Elon Musk On Reinstating Donald Trump

Twitter Inc TWTR co-founder Jack Dorsey, who was the CEO of the company when former President Donald Trump was permanently banned from the social media website, said it was a “business decision” that led to the expulsion of the latter.

What Happened: Dorsey said Tuesday that the ban on Trump was a business decision and “it shouldn't have been.”

“We should always revisit our decisions and evolve as necessary. I stated in that thread and still believe that permanent bans of individuals are directionally wrong,” the former Twitter executive said.

it was a business decision, it shouldn't have been. and we should always revisit our decisions and evolve as necessary. I stated in that thread and still believe that permanent bans of individuals are directionally wrong. — jack (@jack) May 10, 2022

Dorsey’s comments were made in a Twitter thread involving Axios Business Editor Dan Primack. The journalist asked Jack if he agreed with Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk that there shouldn’t be permanent bans on individual Twitter users.

Dorsey said he agreed with Musk but cited some exceptions such as illegal behavior, spam or network manipulation. He said that permanent bans are a “failure of ours and don’t work.”

I do agree. There are exceptions (CSE, illegal behaviour, spam or network manipulation, etc), but generally permanent bans are a failure of ours and don't work, which I wrote about here after the event (and called for a resilient social media protocol): https://t.co/fQ9KnrCQGX — jack (@jack) May 10, 2022

Why It Matters: Dorsey shared a Tweet dating back to January 2021 in the thread with Primack. The tweet dated back to the time when Trump was banned from Twitter. The Twitter founder said at the time that he did not “celebrate” or “take pride” in having to ban Trump.

On Tuesday, Musk, who’s in the process of taking over Twitter, addressed bans on Twitter and said Dorsey shared the same opinion.

“I do think that it was not correct to ban Donald Trump,” said Musk. He said, "I think that was a mistake, because it alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice."

The world's richest person said that he would reverse the permanent ban on the former U.S. leader but said — since he doesn’t own Twitter yet — this is not “like a thing that will definitely happen."

Price Action: On Tuesday, Twitter shares closed 1.5% lower at $47.24 in the regular session and fell 0.4% in the after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Courtesy of Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia