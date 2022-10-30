ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Future of Crypto
Cannabis
Cannabis Conference
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Lula Wins Brazil Presidency, Defeating 'Tropical Trump' Bolsonaro As Country Swings To The Left

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Editor 
October 30, 2022 8:28 PM | 1 min read
Lula Wins Brazil Presidency, Defeating 'Tropical Trump' Bolsonaro As Country Swings To The Left

Brazil’s former President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva has defeated the incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in an election runoff.

What Happened: The Leftist Lula received 50.9% of the votes while Bolsonaro got 49.1%, according to the country’s Supreme Electoral Court, which declared the former the winner, reported Reuters.

The 77-year-old Lula is due to be sworn in as president on Jan. 1.

Why It Matters: Bolsonaro’s administration was the most right-wing government in Brazil in decades, noted Reuters.

President Joe Biden and other world leaders have offered messages of congratulations to the president-elect of Brazil.

Bolsonaro received support from former U.S. President Donald Trump, who referred to him as “Tropical Trump.”

Read Next: Bolsonaro's COVID-19 Misinformation Akin To Crime, Say Brazil's Police

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: brazilJair BolsonaroLuis Inacio Lula da SilvaNewsPoliticsTop StoriesGeneral