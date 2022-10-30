Lula Wins Brazil Presidency, Defeating 'Tropical Trump' Bolsonaro As Country Swings To The Left

Brazil’s former President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva has defeated the incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in an election runoff.

What Happened: The Leftist Lula received 50.9% of the votes while Bolsonaro got 49.1%, according to the country’s Supreme Electoral Court, which declared the former the winner, reported Reuters.

The 77-year-old Lula is due to be sworn in as president on Jan. 1.

Why It Matters: Bolsonaro’s administration was the most right-wing government in Brazil in decades, noted Reuters.

President Joe Biden and other world leaders have offered messages of congratulations to the president-elect of Brazil.

Bolsonaro received support from former U.S. President Donald Trump, who referred to him as “Tropical Trump.”

Read Next: Bolsonaro's COVID-19 Misinformation Akin To Crime, Say Brazil's Police