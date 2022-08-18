Bolsonaro's COVID-19 Misinformation Akin To Crime, Say Brazil's Police

Brazil’s police say President Jair Bolsonaro’s discouragement of pandemic-related health measures amounted to a crime.

What Happened: The police said the president discouraged face mask use during the COVID-19 pandemic and falsely suggested that people who were vaccinated against the disease were at risk of contracting AIDS, reported Reuters.

The law enforcement authorities reportedly said in a document sent to Brazil’s Supreme Court that Bolsonaro’s actions amounted to a crime.

Why It Matters: The police have asked Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, in charge of the investigation, to authorize them to charge Bolsonaro and others involved, reported Reuters.

Brazil’s police reportedly said that more steps were needed to conclude the probe including hearing from Bolsonaro.

In 2020, Bolsonaro took an unproven malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine, when he contracted COVID-19 and termed the disease a “little flu.”

Brazil is headed for a presidential election on Oct. 2, 2022 where Bolsonaro is pitted against former Preisdent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, popularly known as Lula.

