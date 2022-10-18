ñol

Amazon Web Services To Invest $5B For Digital Infrastructure In Thailand

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 18, 2022 6:06 AM | 1 min read
  • Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com Inc AMZN company, is planning to open an infrastructure Region in Thailand
  • The new AWS Asia Pacific (Bangkok) Region will consist of three Availability Zones, adding to the existing 87 Availability Zones across 27 geographic regions.
  • The upcoming AWS Region in Thailand will enable developers, startups, and enterprises to run their applications and serve end users from AWS data centers located in Thailand.
  • The government, education, and nonprofit organizations can also use the services.
  • The provision ensures data security for those customers who want to to keep their data in Thailand.
  • AWS plans an estimated investment of more than $5 billion (190 billion baht) in Thailand over 15 years.
  • AWS has plans for 24 more Availability Zones across eight more AWS Regions in Australia, Canada, India, Israel, New Zealand, Spain, Switzerland, and Thailand.
  • Price Action: AMZN shares are trading higher by 2.10% at $116.18 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Company

