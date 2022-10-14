Why IMARA Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 13%; Here Are 22 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers
- Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. CNXA shares rose 80.1% to $0.4161 in pre-market trading after declining around 7% on Thursday. CONNEXA, last month, announced a $5.0 million private placement.
- Zovio Inc ZVO rose 16.8% to $0.1690 in pre-market trading.
- Eargo, Inc. EAR rose 16.5% to $0.8269 in pre-market trading. Eargo announced that the record date for its proposed rights offering is October 24, 2022.
- FedNat Holding Company FNHC rose 16.3% to $0.4089 in pre-market trading after jumping over 56% on Thursday.
- IMARA Inc. IMRA rose 13.2% to $2.92 in pre-market trading. Enliven Therapeutics and Imara announced a merger agreement.
- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ATXI shares rose 10.3% to $2.68 in pre-market trading after declining over 4% on Thursday.
- WM Technology, Inc. MAPS shares rose 9.9% to $1.88 in pre-market trading.
- Quanergy Systems, Inc. QNGY shares rose 9.3% to $2.00 in pre-market trading after dipping 16% on Thursday.
- CarLotz, Inc. LOTZ rose 8% to $0.29 in pre-market trading.
- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. SHPH rose 7.7% to $3.47 in pre-market trading.
- Digital Brands Group, Inc. DBGI shares rose 7.3% to $0.1180 in pre-market trading after the company finalizes new agreement for $20 million revenue Sunnyside, LLC acquisition, scheduled to close in November.
- Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. BDTX rose 7.1% to $1.36 in pre-market trading after declining over 5% on Thursday.
- Zai Lab Limited ZLAB rose 6% to $30.20 in pre-market trading. Seagen and Zai Lab recently announced an exclusive collaboration and license agreement for the development and commercialization of TIVDAK (tisotumab vedotin-tftv) in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan.
Losers
- Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. NVOS fell 38.7% to $0.46 in pre-market trading after the company announced pricing of $2 million public offering of 4 million units at $0.50 per unit.
- Nuwellis, Inc. NUWE fell 13.3% to $0.2880 in pre-market trading after dropping 10% on Thursday. Nuwellis recently announced results of the AVOID-HF clinical study analysis at the 2022 HFSA meeting, showing a "statistically superior clinical benefit of Aquadex therapy in reducing heart failure events and mortality."
- Nutex Health Inc. NUTX fell 10.8% to $0.8512 in pre-market trading after jumping 72% on Thursday. Nutex recently provided a corporate update.
- Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. GEHI shares fell 9.2% to $13.62 in pre-market trading after surging around 14% on Thursday.
- Romeo Power, Inc. RMO shares fell 8.7% to $0.33 in pre-market trading. Nikola completed exchange offer to acquire Romeo Power common stock.
- Oblong, Inc. OBLG shares fell 7.7% to $0.2123 in pre-market trading after climbing over 26% on Thursday.
- Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc QLGN fell 7.1% to $0.2510 in pre-market trading.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. PSTV fell 6.7% to $0.4750 in pre-market trading. JonesTrading, last week, initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and $5 price target.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SXTC shares fell 6.6% to $0.6180 in pre-market trading. On October 11, China SXT Pharmaceuticals received the funds from Mr. Xiao who previously agreed to purchase 1,625,798 shares of the company, par value $0.08/share at a per share purchase price of $1.35.
