Domino's Pizza To Rally 20%? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Friday

- Wedbush raised Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ price target from $370 to $400. Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. Domino's shares rose 10.4% to close at $333.26 on Thursday.
- Needham cut the price target on CONMED Corporation CNMD from $123 to $90. Needham analyst Mike Matson maintained a Buy rating on the stock. CONMED shares rose 3.3% to close at $77.86 on Thursday.
- B of A Securities lowered Alkermes plc ALKS price target from $27 to $25. B of A Securities analyst Jason Gerberry upgraded the stock from Underperform to Neutral. Alkermes shares rose 0.8% to $22.90 in pre-market trading.
- Berenberg cut KLA Corporation KLAC price target from $430 to $390. Berenberg analyst Tammy Qiu maintained a Buy rating on the stock. KLA Corporation rose 1.4% to close at $278.54 on Thursday.
- Jefferies raised Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. HRMY price target from $57 to $61. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Harmony Biosciences shares rose 2.1% to close at $47.63 on Thursday.
- Raymond James cut Karooooo Ltd. KARO price target from $34 to $30. Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. Karooooo shares fell 4.3% to close at $21.18 on Thursday.
