Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC shares are trading lower Tuesday following reports suggesting shareholders rejected the special purpose acquisition company's proposal to extend the deadline by a year for its merger with Donald Trump's Trump Media & Technology.

According to a Reuters report, the SPAC set to merge with Trump Media & Technology, which operates the Truth Social social media platform, did not receive enough votes for a deadline extension.

The company is reportedly considering a couple of options in the eventuality of a majority "no vote," which includes extending the voting deadline or unilaterally going ahead with a six-month extension.

DWAC Price Action: Digital World has a 52-week high of $101.87 and a 52-week low of $22.

The stock was down 21% at $19.75 Tuesday morning.

Photo: Gage Skidmore from Flickr.