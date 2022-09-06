ñol

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
September 6, 2022 9:00 AM | 1 min read
Why Donald Trump-Linked Stock Digital World (DWAC) Is Falling Today

Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC shares are trading lower Tuesday following reports suggesting shareholders rejected the special purpose acquisition company's proposal to extend the deadline by a year for its merger with Donald Trump's Trump Media & Technology.

According to a Reuters report, the SPAC set to merge with Trump Media & Technology, which operates the Truth Social social media platform, did not receive enough votes for a deadline extension. 

The company is reportedly considering a couple of options in the eventuality of a majority "no vote," which includes extending the voting deadline or unilaterally going ahead with a six-month extension.

DWAC Price Action: Digital World has a 52-week high of $101.87 and a 52-week low of $22.

The stock was down 21% at $19.75 Tuesday morning. 

Photo: Gage Skidmore from Flickr.

