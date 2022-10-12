If You Invested $1,000 In The Dow Jones When Donald Trump Left White House, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Donald Trump served as the 45th President of the United States from January 2017 to January 2021. He was defeated by former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. Here’s a look at how the Dow Jones Industrial Average has performed since Trump left the White House.

What Happened: After serving as the President of the United States for four years, Trump vacated the White House on Jan. 20, 2021.

During his time as president, the stock markets enjoyed years of success. The S&P 500 had average annual gains of 14.5% during Trump’s four years in office. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY was up a total of around 67% during his tenure, making it one of the best four-year returns for the S&P 500 in recent history.

The markets continued to rally after Biden won the presidential election on Nov. 3, 2020, and through his first year as a president. The S&P 500 gained 37.4% in Biden's first year as president, clocking the highest one-year market return since 1945 when Harry Truman was in the White House.

Stock market indexes have fallen in 2022 with a period of high inflation and global macroeconomic issues sending stocks lower into a bear market and potential recession.

One index that has performed poorly this year is the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which tracks 30 stocks on a price-weighted basis, covering diverse business sectors. The index has widely been used to determine overall stock market health since its creation in 1896.

Through the first nine months of 2022, only four stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average remained in the green, with 26 having a negative return, with 17 components being down 20% or more year-to-date.

Related Link: If You Invested $1,000 In SPY Stock When Donald Trump Left The White House, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investing $1,000 In Dow Jones Index: The Dow Jones Industrial Average is tracked by the Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA.

Trump left office on Jan. 20 last year. A $1,000 investment in the Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF at the market open ($310.43) that day could have purchased 3.22 shares.

That same investment would be worth $949.80 today, based on a price of $294.97 for DIA at the time of writing.

The investment in the Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF is down 5% since Trump left office 21 months ago.