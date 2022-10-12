Procter & Gamble To $155? Plus This Analyst Slashes PT On Cinemark Holdings By 64%

- Canaccord Genuity cut the price target on Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND from $22 to $15. Beyond Meat shares fell 0.4% to $14.06 on Wednesday.
- UBS slashed the price target for Carnival Corporation CCL from $11 to $8. Carnival shares rose 4.3% to $6.93 on Wednesday.
- Stifel cut the price target on S&P Global Inc. SPGI from $403 to $366. S&P Global shares fell 0.5% to $293.23 on Wednesday.
- Raymond James cut the price target on The Procter & Gamble Company PG from $175 to $155. Procter & Gamble shares rose 0.7% to $125.09 on Wednesday.
- Credit Suisse reduced the price target for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. CNK from $25 to $9. Cinemark shares fell 4.2% to $9.98 on Wednesday.
