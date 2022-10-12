Volatility In Markets Increases Ahead Of Inflation Data

U.S. stocks settled mostly lower on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq recording losses.

Trading was volatile on Tuesday, as investors remained cautious ahead of key inflation report and the start of Q3 earnings season. The producer price index report will be released on Wednesday, while data on consumer prices is scheduled for release on Thursday.

The Bank of England is scheduled to end its emergency support program on Friday.

The Nasdaq 100 dipped 1.24% to close at 10,791.35 on Tuesday amid a decline in Meta Platforms, Inc. META shares, while the S&P 500 fell 0.65%. The Dow Jones rose around 36 points to settle at 29,239.19 in the previous session.

Major sectors on the S&P 500 closed on a mixed note, with real estate and consumer staples stocks recording the biggest surge on Tuesday. However, communication services stocks were among the worst performer, dropping around 1.6% in the previous session.

The Chicago Board Options Exchange's CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) rose 2.9% to 33.38 points.

What is CBOE Volatility Index?

The CBOE Volatility Index, popularly known as VIX, is a measure of the equity market's expectation of volatility based on S&P 500 index call and put options.