QUALCOMM To Surge Around 73%? Plus This Analyst Predicts $240 For Visa

- JP Morgan raised QUALCOMM Incorporated QCOM price target from $185 to $190. QUALCOMM shares fell 4% to close at $110.03 on Tuesday.
- Baird cut Visa Inc. V price target from $265 to $240. Visa shares rose 0.4% to $179.80 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo lowered Berry Global Group, Inc. BERY price target from $74 to $68. Berry Global Group shares rose 0.2% to close at $46.76 on Tuesday.
- Stifel cut the price target on S&P Global Inc. SPGI from $403 to $366. S&P Global shares rose 0.1% to $294.78 in pre-market trading.
- UBS cut price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH from $18 to $15. Norwegian Cruise Line shares rose 1.3% to $11.78 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel cut the price target on Moody's Corporation MCO from $259 to $235.. Moody's shares rose 0.5% to $242.11 in pre-market trading.
- Stephens & Co. cut the price target for The Simply Good Foods Company SMPL from $45 to $40. Simply Good Foods shares rose 0.7% to close at $33.31 on Tuesday.
