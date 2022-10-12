ñol

QUALCOMM To Surge Around 73%? Plus This Analyst Predicts $240 For Visa

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 12, 2022 8:35 AM | 1 min read
QUALCOMM To Surge Around 73%? Plus This Analyst Predicts $240 For Visa

 


  • JP Morgan raised QUALCOMM Incorporated QCOM price target from $185 to $190. QUALCOMM shares fell 4% to close at $110.03 on Tuesday.

  • Baird cut Visa Inc. V price target from $265 to $240. Visa shares rose 0.4% to $179.80 in pre-market trading.

  • Wells Fargo lowered Berry Global Group, Inc. BERY price target from $74 to $68. Berry Global Group shares rose 0.2% to close at $46.76 on Tuesday.

  • Stifel cut the price target on S&P Global Inc. SPGI from $403 to $366. S&P Global shares rose 0.1% to $294.78 in pre-market trading.

  • UBS cut price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH from $18 to $15. Norwegian Cruise Line shares rose 1.3% to $11.78 in pre-market trading.

  • Stifel cut the price target on Moody's Corporation MCO from $259 to $235.. Moody's shares rose 0.5% to $242.11 in pre-market trading.

  • Stephens & Co. cut the price target for The Simply Good Foods Company SMPL from $45 to $40. Simply Good Foods shares rose 0.7% to close at $33.31 on Tuesday.


