Pro-Putin Hungarian Leader Joins Twitter: 'Where Is My Good Friend, Donald Trump?'

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán took a jibe at former U.S. President Donald Trump while making his debut on the social media platform Twitter on Tuesday.

What Happened: Orbán — one of the key allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin — tagging Trump's suspended Twitter handle, wrote, "after my first day on Twitter, there's one question on my mind. Where is my good friend [Donald Trump]?"

After my first day on Twitter, there’s one question on my mind. Where is my good friend, @realDonaldTrump? pic.twitter.com/vCzWfAy2sh — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) October 11, 2022

Within a day, Orbán gained over 59,000 followers and was following just 43 people, including several right-wing politicians Giorgia Meloni, Matteo Salvini, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and Jair Bolsonaro. In his social media bio, the prime minister describes himself as a "freedom fighter, husband, father, grandfather and prime minister of Hungary."

Twitter and other social media platforms, such as Meta Platforms, Inc.'s META Facebook, suspended the former U.S. president's accounts last year following the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots.

Trump is expected to be back on the platform before the midterm elections if Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk closes the deal to buy Twitter.

Orbán also said Trump is the only person who can end the war in Ukraine. "This is going to sound brutal, but hope for peace goes by the name of Donald Trump," he said, according to Politico.

