Will Putin Use Nuclear Weapons? Biden Thinks Russian Leader 'Has Miscalculated Significantly'

U.S. President Joe Biden thinks his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will not use a tactical nuclear weapon in his war against Ukraine.

What Happened: "I don’t think he will," Biden said during an interview with CNN on Tuesday, replying to a question about how realistic he believed it would be for Putin to use a tactical nuclear weapon.

“I think it’s irresponsible for him to talk about it, the idea that a world leader of one of the largest nuclear powers in the world says he may use a tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine,” Biden added.

Biden dubbed the Russian President as a "rational actor who has miscalculated significantly" and added, “you listen to what he says. If you listen to the speech he made after when that decision was being made, he talked about the whole idea of – he was needed to be the leader of Russia that united all of Russian speakers. I mean, it’s just I just think it’s irrational,” Biden said.

This came days after a media report suggested that NATO has reportedly warned its members that Putin may test a massive nuclear torpedo called Poseidon. The test would be carried out near the Ukrainian border in the Black Sea to show Putin's willingness to use weapons of mass destruction, it said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has also warned that Putin would not survive a nuclear attack if the latter decided to use such weapons in the war against Ukraine.

Photo by Presidential Executive Office of Russia on Wikimedia