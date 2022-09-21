Biden Calls Out Putin For 'Lies' And 'Overt Nuclear Threats' At UN Appearance

President Joe Biden used large sections of his speech at the U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday to condemn Russia's war in Ukraine and the Kremlin's nuclear threats on the West.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is making “overt nuclear threats against Europe," Biden said, calling Russia's war in Ukraine “brutal" and "needless."

He also blamed Russia for disregarding "the responsibilities of a non-proliferation regime” and for “shamelessly" violating "the core tenets of the United Nations charter.”

"A nuclear war can not be won, and must never be fought," Biden said. "Today, we're seeing disturbing trends."

China is conducting an "unprecedented and concerning nuclear buildup without any transparency," Biden said, despite diplomatic efforts of the U.S. to further strengthen its nuclear non-proliferation commitment.

Biden also called on the global economy and global creditors to negotiate debt forgiveness for lower-income countries and forestall the broader economic and political crisis around the world.

Watch the speech here:

Biden's speech also addressed the global food crisis, citing 193 million people around the world experiencing "acute food insecurity."

That's a jump of 40 million in a year, Biden said, pledging a new package of $2.9 billion to support humanitarian and food assistance in response to food shortages caused by Russia's war in Ukraine.

He also blasted Russia for "pumping out lies" about U.S. sanctions.

"Our sanctions explicitly allow Russia the ability to export food and fertilizer," Biden said.

Biden's speech comes one day after Putin announced partial military mobilization to help Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine continue.

Putin said the decision was taken “to defend the motherland, its sovereignty, and territorial integrity,” as he accused the West of engaging in “nuclear blackmail." The decree, which is due to start on Sept. 21, puts Russia and its economy on a wartime footing as the war in Ukraine reaches nearly seven months.