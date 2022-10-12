Toyota Opens Myanmar Plant After Coup Induced Pause: Report

by

Toyota Motor Corp TM has started operations at a new plant in Myanmar after a hiatus following the military coup.

has started operations at a new plant in Myanmar after a hiatus following the military coup. The Myanmar plant operations were paused, Reuters reported, for over nineteen months due to the coup and the coronavirus pandemic.

The automaker has started to assemble one to two Hilux trucks per day.

Toyota's Myanmar plant was originally planned to be opened in February 2021 when the military took to power, stopping Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy from forming a new government.

Also Read : Toyota Fears Information Leak From Its Telematics Service

: Toyota Fears Information Leak From Its Telematics Service Following the coup, there were increased calls for Japanese companies to pull out investments in the country that could benefit the military.

"We believe this meets our initial intention to contribute to the industrial development of Myanmar ... and to support our employees and their families' lives," Toyota said in a statement.

"Under these circumstances, we are continuously making every effort to comply with all relevant laws and regulations."

Also Read : Toyota To Resume bZ4X EV Sales After Recall

: Toyota To Resume bZ4X EV Sales After Recall Price Action: TM shares closed higher by 0.15% at $135.06 on Tuesday.

TM shares closed higher by 0.15% at $135.06 on Tuesday. Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsMediaGeneral