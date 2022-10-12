ñol

Toyota Opens Myanmar Plant After Coup Induced Pause: Report

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 12, 2022 6:22 AM | 1 min read
Toyota Opens Myanmar Plant After Coup Induced Pause: Report
  • Toyota Motor Corp TM has started operations at a new plant in Myanmar after a hiatus following the military coup.
  • The Myanmar plant operations were paused, Reuters reported, for over nineteen months due to the coup and the coronavirus pandemic.
  • The automaker has started to assemble one to two Hilux trucks per day.
  • Toyota's Myanmar plant was originally planned to be opened in February 2021 when the military took to power, stopping Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy from forming a new government.
  • Also ReadToyota Fears Information Leak From Its Telematics Service
  • Following the coup, there were increased calls for Japanese companies to pull out investments in the country that could benefit the military.
  • "We believe this meets our initial intention to contribute to the industrial development of Myanmar ... and to support our employees and their families' lives," Toyota said in a statement.
  • "Under these circumstances, we are continuously making every effort to comply with all relevant laws and regulations."
  • Also ReadToyota To Resume bZ4X EV Sales After Recall
  • Price Action: TM shares closed higher by 0.15% at $135.06 on Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

