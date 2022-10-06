ñol

Toyota To Resume bZ4X EV Sales After Recall: Report

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 6, 2022 6:19 AM | 1 min read
Toyota To Resume bZ4X EV Sales After Recall: Report
  • Toyota Motor Corp TM is expected to resume sales of its electric vehicle, bZ4X, after rectifying issues concerning wheels detachment.
  • The safety issue led to the automaker recalling 2,700 units worldwide.
  • Toyota has submitted the cause of the defect and remedial steps to Japan’s transport ministry, Bloomberg reported.
  • In the note, the automaker said freshly designed hub bolts will be used to attach the wheels instead of the old ones that led to the loosening.
  • Also ReadToyota Shares Pop On 17% Growth In US September Sales
  • The report noted the company will resume Japan sales of the bZ4X on October 28 and is yet to reveal the date for the U.S. sales.
  • Toyota has been attempting a shift towards electrification with its pledge to invest ¥4 trillion ($28 billion) to fuel its EV push.
  • Price Action: TM shares closed lower by 1.26% at $138.09 on Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

