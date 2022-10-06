Toyota To Resume bZ4X EV Sales After Recall: Report

by

Toyota Motor Corp TM is expected to resume sales of its electric vehicle, bZ4X, after rectifying issues concerning wheels detachment.

2,700 units worldwide. Toyota has submitted the cause of the defect and remedial steps to Japan’s transport ministry, Bloomberg reported.

In the note, the automaker said freshly designed hub bolts will be used to attach the wheels instead of the old ones that led to the loosening.

The report noted the company will resume Japan sales of the bZ4X on October 28 and is yet to reveal the date for the U.S. sales.

Toyota has been attempting a shift towards electrification with its pledge to invest ¥4 trillion ($28 billion) to fuel its EV push.

Price Action: TM shares closed lower by 1.26% at $138.09 on Wednesday.

