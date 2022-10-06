Toyota To Resume bZ4X EV Sales After Recall: Report

- Toyota Motor Corp TM is expected to resume sales of its electric vehicle, bZ4X, after rectifying issues concerning wheels detachment.
- The safety issue led to the automaker recalling 2,700 units worldwide.
- Toyota has submitted the cause of the defect and remedial steps to Japan’s transport ministry, Bloomberg reported.
- In the note, the automaker said freshly designed hub bolts will be used to attach the wheels instead of the old ones that led to the loosening.
- The report noted the company will resume Japan sales of the bZ4X on October 28 and is yet to reveal the date for the U.S. sales.
- Toyota has been attempting a shift towards electrification with its pledge to invest ¥4 trillion ($28 billion) to fuel its EV push.
- Price Action: TM shares closed lower by 1.26% at $138.09 on Wednesday.
- Photo Via Wikimedia Commons
