Toyota Fears Information Leak From Its Telematics Service

- Toyota Motor Corp TM fears that about 296,000 pieces of customer information from its T-Connect service might have been leaked.
- The affected customers are individuals who signed up to the service's website using their email addresses since July 2017, Reuters reported.
- Toyota denied any possibility of a leak in users' sensitive personal information.
- The report noted that a contractor that developed the T-Connect website accidentally uploaded parts of the source code with public settings from December 2017 until September 15, 2022.
- Price Action: TM shares are trading lower by 1.39% at $136.17 on Thursday.
