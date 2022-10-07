Toyota Fears Information Leak From Its Telematics Service

by

fears that about 296,000 pieces of customer information from its T-Connect service might have been leaked. The affected customers are individuals who signed up to the service's website using their email addresses since July 2017, Reuters reported.

Toyota denied any possibility of a leak in users' sensitive personal information.

The report noted that a contractor that developed the T-Connect website accidentally uploaded parts of the source code with public settings from December 2017 until September 15, 2022.

Price Action: TM shares are trading lower by 1.39% at $136.17 on Thursday.

TM shares are trading lower by 1.39% at $136.17 on Thursday. Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

