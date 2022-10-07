ñol

Toyota Fears Information Leak From Its Telematics Service

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 7, 2022 7:10 AM | 1 min read
Toyota Fears Information Leak From Its Telematics Service
  • Toyota Motor Corp TM fears that about 296,000 pieces of customer information from its T-Connect service might have been leaked.
  • The affected customers are individuals who signed up to the service's website using their email addresses since July 2017, Reuters reported.
  • Toyota denied any possibility of a leak in users' sensitive personal information.
  • The report noted that a contractor that developed the T-Connect website accidentally uploaded parts of the source code with public settings from December 2017 until September 15, 2022.
  • Price Action: TM shares are trading lower by 1.39% at $136.17 on Thursday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

