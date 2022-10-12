ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Taiwan Says Xi Jinping Is Learning From Putin's War In Ukraine To Develop 'Hybrid' Strategies

by Navdeep Yadav, Benzinga Staff Writer 
October 12, 2022 5:55 AM | 1 min read
Taiwan Says Xi Jinping Is Learning From Putin's War In Ukraine To Develop 'Hybrid' Strategies

Taiwan on Wednesday said Xi Jinping is gaining experience from Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine to develop "hybrid warfare" strategies against the island nation.

What Happened: A senior Taiwanese security official said China is watching the war in Ukraine with an eye on Taiwan and is preparing itself to use force to enforce its sovereignty claim, reported Reuters.

See Also: Will Putin Use Nuclear Weapons? Biden Thinks Russian Leader 'Has Miscalculated Significantly'

Taiwan's National Security Bureau Director-General, Chen Ming-tong, speaking in parliament, said Xi’s administration is paying attention to what was happening in Ukraine.

"This year, the communist military has borrowed from the experience of the Russia-Ukraine war to develop 'hybrid warfare' against Taiwan and strengthen its combat training and preparation against strong enemies," he told lawmakers.

Taipei has been carefully studying the lessons of the war in Ukraine to stay informed on how it may react in case of a similar attack. Meanwhile, Taiwan is also ramping up its defense system after China conducted military drills around Taiwan Strait. "We're planning for the capital ships, but the tonnage is yet to be decided," he told the same parliament session.

On the National Day of the Republic of China, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen called on Beijing to work with her country to find a “mutually agreeable arrangement.”

“I want to make clear to the Beijing authorities that armed confrontation is absolutely not an option for our two sides,” said Tsai. However, Beijing responded that the Taiwanese government's push for independence is the root cause of the problems in the Taiwan Strait.

Check out more of Benzinga's Europe and Asia coverage by following this link.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: China-Taiwan crisisEurasiaRussia-Ukraine WartaiwanXi JinpingNewsPoliticsGlobalGeneral