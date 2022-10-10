Taiwan Seeks China's Cooperation To Avoid Conflict — Beijing Says Taipei's Push For Independence Root Cause Of Problems

On Taiwan’s Double Tenth Day, or the National Day of the Republic of China, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen called on Beijing to work with her country to find a “mutually agreeable arrangement.”

What Happened: In a major address on Monday, Tsai said the military confrontation is not an option for the two sides, and they should work together to maintain cross-strait peace and stability.

“I want to make clear to the Beijing authorities that armed confrontation is absolutely not an option for our two sides,” said Tsai.

Tsai also pointed out that Beijing had, in recent times, intensified its military threats, diplomatic pressure, and trade obstructions in a bid to force the island to accept its sovereignty claims.

“We look forward to the gradual resumption of healthy and orderly cross-strait people-to-people exchanges after the loosening of border restrictions on both sides, thereby easing tensions in the Taiwan Strait.”

In the same speech, she vowed to ramp up the production of precision missiles and further develop the country’s asymmetric warfare strength and warned Beijing not to attempt to divide Taiwan.

“They must not mistake that there is room for compromise in the Taiwanese people’s commitment to democracy and freedom, and thus attempt to divide Taiwanese society by exploiting the fierce competition between our political parties,” Tsai added.

China's Foreign Ministry on Monday said the Taiwanese government's push for independence is the root cause of the problems in the Taiwan Strait, reported Reuters. It added that the island is an inseparable part of Chinese territory after Tsai reiterated her willingness to talk to Beijing.

