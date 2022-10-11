ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

DICE Therapeutics, Amgen And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 11, 2022 10:39 AM | 2 min read
DICE Therapeutics, Amgen And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

U.S. stocks traded mostly lower, with the Nasdaq dropping more than 100 points on Tuesday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • DICE Therapeutics, Inc. DICE shares surged 53.6% to $37.86 after the company announced topline data from its Phase 1 clinical trial of DC-806. Clinical proof-of-concept in psoriasis patients achieved with a mean percentage reduction in PASI from baseline at 4 weeks of 43.7% in the high dose group.
  • ForgeRock, Inc. FORG gained 49.2% to $22.62 after the company announced it will be acquired by Thoma Bravo for $2.3 billion.
  • Bright Health Group, Inc. BHG jumped 24.7% to $1.1350.
  • Albireo Pharma, Inc. ALBO shares jumped 17.5% to $24.05 after the company announced topline results from the Phase 3 of Bylvay in Alagille syndrome showed highly statistically significant improvement in pruritus primary endpoint.
  • Amprius Technologies, Inc. AMPX surged 17.3% to $8.79. Amprius Technologies was awarded $1 million Department of Energy funding grant for advanced battery manufacturing.
  • Braskem S.A. BAK shares climbed 12.4% to $12.07 following a report suggesting Apollo has made a new offer for the company.
  • Annaly Capital Management, Inc. NLY gained 8% to $16.33.
  • Douglas Elliman Inc. DOUG surged 8% to $4.33.
  • Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. CPAC shares rose 7.2% to $4.88.
  • Arbe Robotics Ltd. ARBE gained 7% to $6.10.
  • Amgen Inc. AMGN surged 6.7% to $247.62 after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised its price target from $257 to $279.
  • e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF rose 6.2% to $39.81. Piper Sandler upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $35 to $46.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: big gainersTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapIntraday UpdateMarketsMoversTrading Ideas