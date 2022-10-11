by

American Airlines Group Inc AAL has raised its third-quarter FY22 revenue growth outlook to about 13% versus FY19 from the previous view of 10% - 12% growth.

The operating cost per available seat mile (CASM) for Q3 is expected to increase 14% from Q3 FY19, compared to its previous outlook of 12% - 14%.

Also Read : American Invests In Universal Hydrogen - What's On The Cards?

It sees a Q3 operating margin of 7% and a pre-tax margin of 4.5%.

The company expects its cost of fuel to be between $3.73 and $3.78 per gallon of jet fuel (including taxes) and to have consumed 1,031 million gallons during the third quarter of 2022.

American Airlines expects to end Q3 with about $14.3 billion in total available liquidity.

Also Read : American Airlines Sought JetBlue Alliance For Economic Survival During COVID-19

AAL shares are trading higher by 3.57% at $12.48 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

