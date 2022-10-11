ñol

American Airlines Shares Gain On Q3 Guidance Lift

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 11, 2022 9:15 AM | 1 min read
American Airlines Shares Gain On Q3 Guidance Lift
  • American Airlines Group Inc AAL has raised its third-quarter FY22 revenue growth outlook to about 13% versus FY19 from the previous view of 10% - 12% growth.
  • Q3 total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) is expected to grow about 25% versus Q3 FY19, higher than the company’s previous guidance of up 20% to 24%.
  • The operating cost per available seat mile (CASM) for Q3 is expected to increase 14% from Q3 FY19, compared to its previous outlook of 12% - 14%.
  • Also ReadAmerican Invests In Universal Hydrogen - What's On The Cards?
  • It sees a Q3 operating margin of 7% and a pre-tax margin of 4.5%.
  • The company expects its cost of fuel to be between $3.73 and $3.78 per gallon of jet fuel (including taxes) and to have consumed 1,031 million gallons during the third quarter of 2022.
  • American Airlines expects to end Q3 with about $14.3 billion in total available liquidity.
  • Also ReadAmerican Airlines Sought JetBlue Alliance For Economic Survival During COVID-19
  • Price Action: AAL shares are trading higher by 3.57% at $12.48 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Company

