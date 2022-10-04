American Airlines Sought JetBlue Alliance For Economic Survival During COVID-19: Report

- American Airlines Group Inc AAL pursued an alliance with JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU in order to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic-induced economic uncertainty.
- The airline needed the collaboration to stay competitive in the heavily trafficked U.S. Northeast.
- American Airlines CEO Robert Isom testified in a Boston federal court on Monday, saying, "Our business was hemorrhaging cash" in the spring of 2020, Bloomberg reported.
- The company was losing more than $100 million a day as COVID-19 shut down air travel and had instructed the executives to explore alliance options with JetBlue and Alaska Air Group Inc ALK.
- The Justice Department sued American and JetBlue in 2021, terming the alliance as a "merger" that led to an increase in fares with reduced choice for passengers.
- The partnership, called the Northeast Alliance, allowed the two airlines to share bookings, routes, and passengers, especially in Boston and New York.
- The move sparked a frenzy as rival carriers, including Southwest Airlines Co LUV and Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE, accused American Airlines gained outsized control of New York flights through the alliance.
- Price Action: AAL shares are trading higher by 3.02% at $12.28 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.
