American Invests In Universal Hydrogen - What's On The Cards?

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 10, 2022 12:49 PM | 1 min read
American Invests In Universal Hydrogen - What's On The Cards?
  • American Airlines Group Inc AAL has made a strategic equity investment in Universal Hydrogen Co, a company building a green hydrogen distribution and logistics network for aviation. The details of the investment were not disclosed.
  • The investment will help AAL's science-based targets to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2035 and to achieve net zero GHG emissions by 2050. 
  • In August, American invested in hydrogen-electric engine developer ZeroAvia.
  • Universal Hydrogen's fuel distribution network uses modular hydrogen capsules that are handled like cargo, eliminating the need for new fueling infrastructure at airports.
  • Universal Hydrogen anticipates starting hydrogen deliveries for regional aircraft in 2025, with plans to expand its services to larger, single-aisle aircraft, first for auxiliary power in the late-2020s and then as a primary fuel by the mid-2030s.
  • "This technology has the potential to be a game-changer on the industry's path to zero-emission flight," said CFO Derek Kerr.
  • Other investors in Universal Hydrogen include Airbus SE EADSF Airbus Ventures, General Electric Co GE GE Aviation, and Toyota Motor Corp TM Toyota Ventures.
  • Price Action: AAL shares are trading lower by 1.72% at $11.97 on the last check Monday.
  • Photo Via Company

